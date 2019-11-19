AIGF launches second edition of PRO SERIES

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The second edition of 'PRO SERIES' has been launched by the All India Gaming Federation, the industry body for online skill gaming in India.

The main aim is to bring recognition and create awareness about online Skill Gaming in India.

The AIGF kick-started the second edition by hosting a knowledge session with international poker operator - Pokerstarsin Mumbai and highlighted topics like developments in the poker industry, the legal landscape of Poker in India, the importance of self-regulation, responsible gaming and Poker is growing in the Indian & international market.

Roland Landers, the CEO of AIGF said that 'PRO SERIES' aims to bring awareness as there is a lack of understanding around online skill gaming in India.

"Though the industry is witnessing robust growth for the business and in terms of player adoption there still exists a lack of understanding around online skill gaming in India hence it is important to create awareness amongst relevant stakeholders. 'PRO SERIES' aims to achieve that objective wherein top professional players and other domain experts will share key insights about Poker being a mind sports and on the dependence of various skills required for playing it," Landers said.

"I am glad that AIGF's association with Pokerstars will enable spreading awareness about the game and focus on our self - regulation mechanism," he added.

PokerStars CEO, Ankur Dewani, said they are happy to see India taking up poker.

"We are happy to see India taking up poker & other games of skill that are not just another entertainment option but can also provide a platform to those looking to learn new skills. Our endeavour is to help boost this growth by investing in ATL marketing campaigns like the one we launched as India's first Poker TV ad campaign in March this year," Dewani said.

"We at PokerStars.in ensure utmost safety and security for all our players who use our platform and have strict policies in place to ensure player safety and experience," he added.

The second edition of PRO SERIES will consist of a multicity knowledge session involving India's best Pokers pros, key operators and other stakeholders in various cities. (ANI)