Aim to make Tokyo 2020 Olympics 'carbon-neutral': Thomas Bach

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jan 01 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said that the committee will aim to make Tokyo 2020 Olympic games carbon-neutral.

"To make Tokyo Olympics carbon-free, medals are being made from recycled electronics to powering the Olympic Games with renewable energy or using zero-emission vehicles and many more initiatives, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be an inspiration for sustainable development," Bach said in a statement.

"It was also a successful year with regard to the delivery of Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms and strengthening its three pillars of credibility, sustainability and youth," he added.

With the Olympic agenda 2020, IOC has revolutionised the candidature procedure and the organisation of the Olympic Games from start to finish.

"IOC has also made sustainability a central element to all our activities regarding Olympic Agenda 2020. What better example of this than the Olympic House, which in its category is the most sustainable building in the world," Bach said.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. (ANI)