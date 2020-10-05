Akhil Rabindra earns top-five finish at Circuit Paul Ricard

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian racer Akhil Rabindra overcame stern challenges at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the FFSA French Championship this weekend, earning a top-five finish in the Round 5 of the championship.

The AGS Event Racing duo Gilles Vannelet and Aston Martin Academy Driver Akhil Rabindra were behind the wheel of No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage AMR this weekend. Rabindra is the only Indian driver to be selected at the Driver's Academy of Aston Martin earlier this year.

The AGS Event Racing duo was driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished P5 in Race 2 and was placed P6 in the subsequent race in the Pro-Am category. Akhil and his teammate completed 26 laps (01:00:41.147 hours) in Race 2 and completed 27 laps (01:02:49.379 hours) in the following race of the day.



Earlier this weekend, they clocked an impressive time of 2:14.740 minutes to grab the fifth position (P5 in class) in the qualifying round. In Race 1, the duo were gunning at P3 at the starting before receiving a drive-through penalty to slip down to P15 overall and P8 in their category.

"This track is not alien to me but it's one of those tracks that you probably need a lot of running at to have a grip on it. It's an awesome one because of its challenges and pacy nature," Rabindra said.

"It was an interesting and nerve-wracking race till the end. I honestly think a podium was within our reach and hopefully, we will grab that podium soon," he added. (ANI)

