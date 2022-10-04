Akhil Rabindra Finishes 8th in the European GT4 season drivers' standings

Barcelona [Spain], October 4 (ANI): Bengaluru-born 26-year-old Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the season in an impressive 8th position in the Silver drivers' category with a total of 88 points.

He finished the season after completing Round 6 at the Circuit Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain with a P14 & P11 finish in the Silver Cup Category. Akhil drives the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car for the team, Racing Spirit of Leman along with his co-driver Tom Lanning. The team, Racing Spirit of Leman finished fourth overall in the team table in the Silver Cup Category.

The weekend for Akhil started with a P10 in Qualification 2 with the best timings of 1:55.195 from 4 laps. His co-driver Tom Canning had earlier finished P2 in Qualifying 1 with a time of 1:54.089 in 6 laps.



In Race 1, Akhil finished in P14 along with his co-driver for a combined time of 1:01:47.965 over 23 laps. In Race 2 they finished in a better position from the first race to finish P11 over 18 laps in 1:00:53.091. While the race yielded a better result than Race1, Akhil got into a spin after being hit from behind right at the beginning in the first corner of the first lap but he recovered fast and was at the back of the grid driving for the first 30 minutes under a safety car that made it difficult for him to race and make up positions.

"We were running P3 in the first race until we had to stop for 10 minutes to replace a faulty sensor and in the second race, we got hit into a spin in turn one. I had a great season racing for the team and I am proud that I have performed well representing India as the only driver from the country in the circuit. I also hope that more drivers from the country get the chance to perform in these international circuits," said Akhil Rabindra after the race.

Earlier in the season, in Round 1 at Imola, Italy, Akhil had finished P3 in both races. In Round 2 at Circuit Paul Ricard, France he finished P5 and P7 in the two races. In Round 3 at Misano, Italy, they came out with P4 and P6 finishes in the races. Spa - Francorchamps, Belgium hosted the fourth round of the season in which Akhil finished the races in P9 and P7 positions. The fifth-round races at Hockenheimring, Germany saw him securing the P7 and P6 positions. (ANI)

