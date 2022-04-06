Drivers Tom Canning and Akhil Rabindra after podium finish at European GT4 Series
Drivers Tom Canning and Akhil Rabindra after podium finish at European GT4 Series

Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

ANI | Updated: Apr 05, 2022 18:30 IST


Imola [Italy], April 5 (ANI): Bengaluru-born Aston Martin Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.
Twenty-five-year-old Akhil and his teammate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 here at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.
Akhil's journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in qualifying race 2. Thereafter, Akhil and Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the number 19 pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the number 13 pair of P Chovet and J Scheier for a technical infringement.

In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.
A happy Akhil commented post the podium celebrations.
"It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing a great job and I look forward to carrying forward this momentum to the next race in France."
Akhil will now move on to France, for Round 2 of the GT 4 European Series at the Paul Richard circuit from June 3. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl