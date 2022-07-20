"All athletes are brand ambassadors of New India": PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent bound for CWG

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's Commonwealth 2022 contingent is a unique mix of experience and youthful zest and all the athletes are brand ambassadors of the 'New India' on a global level.

The Prime Minister interacted with India's Birmingham-bound CWG 2022 contingent. During his meeting, he interacted with numerous athletes via video conferencing, heard their experiences in sports and life and wished them luck for the mega sporting event.

"The Commonwealth Games team is unique as it has a unique combination of experience and youthful zest. All athletes are brand ambassadors of 'New India'. You all prove that every corner of this country is full of sporting talents," said Modi during the interaction.

"The Prime Minister also had a message for the players representing India on the international stage for the first time, saying, "To those who are entering the big international arena for the first time, I would say that the ground has changed, not your mood, not your stubbornness. The goal is to see the tricolour fluttering, to hear the national anthem being played. That's why do not take the pressure, make an impact with a good and strong game."

The Prime Minister interacted with Salima Tete, a hockey player from Jharkhand. Tete shared her struggles as a kid to play hockey and reminisced about the days when she used to accompany her father on a cycle to watch him play the sport.

"I have learnt from my father that you can achieve a lot through your struggle," added Tete.

He also interacted with Sharmila, a shot put athlete from Haryana who started her career at 34. The athlete recalled her days of poverty growing up, and violence at the hands of her first husband that did not give her the opportunity to play sports.

"After my second marriage, Tekchand, one of my relatives who was also a player, supported me and trained me for hours. That is why I could win a medal at the national level within the first two years of my career. I wish my children pursue sports too, they do play sports. I do not want them to suffer like me," she added.

Finally, he interacted with track cyclist David Beckham from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Modi asked him if someone ever suggested him to play football because of him sharing his name with a legendary footballer, Beckham replied that though he liked playing football, there was no scope for it at his place and that is why he left it.

Beckham expressed his happiness at being mentioned by PM in his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' after he won gold in cycling at Khelo India Youth Games in 2020.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. (ANI)