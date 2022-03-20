All England Open: Japan's Akane Yamaguchi claims women's singles crown

Birmingham [UK], March 20 (ANI): Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday was crowned as the 2022 All England women's singles champion.

The second-seed clinched a 21-15, 21-15 victory over South Korea's An Seyoung in 43 minutes. The two players, who have led the way in the category since Tokyo, met six times at the business end of 2021 including at the World Championships and BWF World Tour Finals. They split wins evenly, three apiece, but there was no doubting the winner at Utilita Arena Birmingham.



The Japanese shuttler brought her incredible form into the final, and won the first game 21-15 in 19 minutes - she had five-game points but only needed one.

Game two had its moments but Yamaguchi prevailed without breaking any sweat against the Korean shuttler with the same scoreline.

It's the 2021 world champion's 18th career title, a ninth tour title and a third Super 1000 title with so much more yet to come. (ANI)

