All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

Birmingham [UK], March 17 (ANI): India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing All England Open 2021 on Wednesday.

Ireland's Nhat Nguyen defeated Srikanth 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round. World number one Kento Momota defeated Kashyap in straight games 21-13, 22-20 in another first-round match.

The 28-year-old Srikanth did not have a good first game and he ended up losing it 11-21. His Irish opponent was looking to march with the momentum. However, the Indian shuttler did not get bogged down and he staged a comeback in the next game to take the match to the deciding game. Srikanth was leading in the final game, but the Irish opponent made a marvellous comeback to send Srikanth out of the tournament.



Kashyap's match proved to be a one-sided affair with Momota making light work of the Indian shuttler and the match got over in a jiffy.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttlers were cleared to take part in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2021, after the players returned negative tests for coronavirus.

India's badminton coach Mathias Boe on his Instagram story confirmed that there were no positive tests in the Indian contingent and the shutters were ready to take the field on Wednesday.

Three Indian shuttlers and one member of support staff had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the tournament, Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary Ajay Singhania had confirmed.

"Three players and one support staff tested COVID-19 positive. I am in touch with the team and the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Yesterday, BWF verbally informed players but nothing they have given on paper," Singhania had told ANI. (ANI)

