All England Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Birmingham [UK], Mar 12 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match at Arena Birmingham here.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of the competition. The world number seven ousted Sen in 45 minutes.



In the first round match, Sen triumphed against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 17-21, 21-8, 21-17. Later in the day, ace shuttler PV Sindhu will take on South Korea's Sung Ji-Hyun. (ANI)

