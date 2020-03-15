All England Open: Tai Tzu Ying bags women's singles title after defeating Chen Yufei

Birmingham [UK], Mar 15 (ANI): Taiwan's shuttler Tai Tzu Ying clinched her third women's singles title of the All England Open at Birmingham Arena here on Sunday.

Ying triumphed over China's Chen Yufei in two straight games 21-19, 21-15 in 44 minutes. The Chinese shuttler showcased great skills in the first game as she gave a tough fight to her opponent. Ying had the upper hand in the match as she clinched the game 21-15.

Earlier in the men's singles, Victor Axelsen outclassed Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen in two straight games 21-13, 21-14 in the summit clash that lasted for about 46 minutes.

Axelsen did not gave any chance to world number two to make a comeback in the clash. This was Axelsen's maiden All England Open title.

Indian representation in the competition ended on Friday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu lost in the quarterfinal match by Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 15-21, 13-21.