All England Open: Viktor Axelsen lifts men's singles title beating Chou Tien-Chen

Birmingham [UK], Mar 15 (ANI): Denmark's Viktor Axelsen clinched the men's singles title of the All England Open at Birmingham Arena here on Sunday.

Axelsen outclassed Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen in two straight games 21-13, 21-14. The summit clash lasted for about 46 minutes. Axelsen did not give any chance to world number two to make a comeback in the clash. This was Axelsen's maiden All England Open title.

Indian representation in the competition ended on Friday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu lost in the quarterfinal match by Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 15-21, 13-21. (ANI)

