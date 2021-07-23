All I wish is people pray for all the athletes in this Olympics: Kento Momota

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): World number one Japanese Badminton player Kento Momota has stated he can hardly imagine how the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These comments from Momota have come on the inaugural day of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games which will kick start on Friday with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium here in Tokyo.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter he wrote, "Tokyo Olympics 2021 will begin soon. We were supposed to welcome people from all over the world, and we would have liked them to learn good things about Japanese cultures and enjoy, "Omotenashi", (the Japanese way of hospitality)."



"However, I can hardly imagine how this Olympics would go under the coronavirus pandemic. I understand that we all have mixed feelings about this one."

"I couldn't get this point without all my supporters includes my family and friends. I also have much appreciation for the people in Fukushima who give me a place to play badminton while they have been coping with the disaster. That is why I was looking forward to playing badminton at this Olympics. I also wished for fans to see a game closer because fans cheer me up when I play games."

"Even if people would not be at the game, I always appreciate what the supporters have given me, and I move forward because I'd like to live up to all my supporter's expectations. All I wish is people pray for all the athletes in this Olympics. In any circumstances, your supports will make us move," he said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Kento is two times World Champion, two times Asian Championship winner, and has one All England title. In his home court, he will be hoping to bag that elusive gold for his nation. (ANI)

