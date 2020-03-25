All sports training camps, centres to remain closed during 21-day lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): All sports training camps and centres will remain closed during the 21-day lockdown, confirmed Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju took to Twitter to post : "My dear Athletes, As per the directions of the Govt, all sports training camps and centres will remain closed during 21-day lockdown. Pls maintain your physical and mental fitness at the place wherever you are staying without going out."

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." (ANI)

