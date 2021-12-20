All the hard work seems to pay off: Kidambi Srikanth after winning silver in BWF World C'ships

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday after winning a historic silver medal at the BWF World Championships said it was massively fulfilling to reach the final in Huelva.

The former world No. 1 Srikanth became the first Indian to win a silver in the men's singles at the badminton world championships, with Prakash Padukone (1983), B Sai Praneeth (2019), and Lakshya Sen (2021) winning a bronze each.

In the summit clash in Sapin, the Indian was defeated by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-15, 22-20 on Sunday. The final lasted for 43 minutes.



"All the hardwork seems to pay off! Reaching the finals of the World Championship was massively fulfilling, and I am extremely grateful to each one of you for your constant love & support!" Kidambi tweeted on Monday.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15.

Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal. Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games. (ANI)

