All United World Wrestling Championships postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Corsier-sur-Vevey [Switzerland], April 8 (ANI): United World Wrestling (UWW) has said that all the UWW Championships planned until June 30 are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting of the Executive Board of UWW was held via phone and several decisions were taken.

"All UWW Championships planned until 30th June 2020 are postponed to a later date to be decided in consultation with the concerned organisers," UWW said in a statement.

Also, the decision was made to cancel all the international tournaments planned until June 30. They also made decisions over the qualification for the Tokyo Games 2021 saying that the "remaining Olympic qualifiers shall be organised in 2021 in the same period as in 2020".

UWW suggested all National Wrestling Federations to cancel their national events to ensure the health of all athletes and participants is protected. (ANI)

