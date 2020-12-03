Amateur Sneha retains one-shot lead in 7th leg of WPGT

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Amateur Sneha Singh maintained her edge by retaining a one-shot lead over the field, as she added an even par 72 at the end of the second round of the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course.

Sneha had a roller-coaster front nine with three birdies on first, fourth and eighth and dropped shots on second and sixth, as she turned in one-under 35. On the back nine, she missed a couple of birdie chances, dropped a shot on Par-4 12th and closed with six pars for a round of 72.

One shot behind Sneha is Siddhi Kapoor, whose sole win on the WPGT was in her rookie year in 2016, when she won the 14th leg at the Delhi Golf Club. Siddhi rode on her fine start which saw her get to 3-under in the first six holes. She later dropped shots on seventh and 13th and parred the rest for the day's only under par card of one-under 71. While Sneha stands at one-under 143, Siddhi is even par 144.



Amandeep Drall carded 2-over 74, while Vani Kapoor suffered a disappointing finish with bogeys on 17th and 18th. Her round of 75 saw her fall into Tied-third with Amandeep.

Amateur Hunar Mittal, whose first round 73 had placed her third after the first day, was fifth after a round of 76.

Seher Atwal (74) and Trimann Saluja (78) were tied-sixth at 151, while Lakhmehar Pardesi (77) and Saaniya Sharma (78) were tied-ninth. Five players, Gursimar Badwal (75), Ridhima Dilawari (75), amateur Avani Prashanth (76), Afshan Fatima (76) and Diksha Dagar (77) were all tied-10th at 153.

If Sneha Singh manages to hold on for a win, it will be her second win on the WPG Tour as an amateur. It will also underline her tremendous potential and will give her an incentive to turn pro. The Hyderabad-based player is trained by her father Sanjay Singh, a former pro, who now coaches in Hyderabad.

The final round will see Sneha go out with Siddhi Kapoor and Amandeep Drall in the final group, while Vani Kapoor plays with amateur Hunar Mittal and Seher Atwal in the second to last group. (ANI)

