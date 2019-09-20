Amit Panghal becomes 1st Indian to reach World Boxing Championships' finals

Yekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 20 (ANI): Amit Panghal on Friday became the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the Men's World Boxing Championships.

Panghal defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52 kg weight category.

SAI Media tweeted about Panghal's achievement and said "Amit 1st Indian to reach final! Our #TOPSAthlete@Boxerpanghal beat #SakenBibossinov 3-2 in 52 kg to become 1st Indian ever to reach the final at Men's World #Boxing C'ships. He'll play Uzbekistan's #ShakhobidinZoirov for the gold tomorrow. We wish him the best! #Go4Gold".



The boxer will now take on Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the summit clash.

Earlier in the day, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.

"Manish wins bronze! Our #TOPSAthlete #ManishKaushik secured bronze in 63 kg after a battling display against top seed Andy Cruz Gomez at the Men's World #Boxing C'ships. He had earlier beaten #4 seed Baatarsukhin Chinzorig & becomes 5th Indian to win a medal at C'ships," SAI Media tweeted.



With this, Kaushik has joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India. (ANI)

