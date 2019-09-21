Boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ Amit Panghal Twitter)
Boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ Amit Panghal Twitter)

Amit Panghal loses World Boxing Championships finals, settles for silver

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:56 IST

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 21 (ANI): Amit Panghal on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.
He is now the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships.
Zoirov defeated Pangal in the summit clash 5-0 in the 52-kg weight category.
Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships. He
defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52-kg weight category.
Earlier on Friday, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.
With this, Kaushik joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:12 IST

Paul Pogba is a world class player, says Usain Bolt

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Sprinter Usain Bolt on Saturday termed Manchester United's striker Paul Pogba as a 'world-class player' and said Marcus Rashford is on his way to becoming one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:57 IST

Chris Gayle turns 40, cricket fraternity showers heartfelt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Warm birthday wishes poured in for West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle from across the cricketing fraternity as the southpaw turns 40 today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:50 IST

I'm not thinking about leaving Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not thinking about leaving the club and is only focusing on winning the upcoming game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:41 IST

Juventus announce squad for Verona match

Turin [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Juventus announced a 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Verona.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:17 IST

Ministry of Sports to create 20 National Centres of Excellence

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ministry of Sports will create 20 National Centres of Excellence (NCE) in order to groom athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Every Centre of Excellence will designate funds for four to six specific sports.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer David Boon has been appointed as the match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Deepak Punia advances to World Wrestling Championships final

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2 in the 86 kg weight category here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Kanpur: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After three successful annual editions of the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship, the tournament is back with its fourth edition starting in Kanpur from September 22 at the Hockey Complex here in Green Park Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite calling both of them 'footballing geniuses'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Good to have youngsters in team: Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:48 IST

Stokes thanks family for supporting him through 'cricketing summer'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an exceptional cricketing summer thanked his family for being there with him through all ups and downs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:26 IST

India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face off each other in the final T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen termed team India as one of the 'strongest' sides in the world.

Read More
iocl