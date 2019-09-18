Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik enters semis of World Boxing Championship

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik secured their berths in the semi-finals of the AIBA World Boxing Championship after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.

Panghal (52kg) defeated Paalam Carlo of Philippines by 4-1 while Kaushik (63 kg) registered a 5-0 win over Wanderson De Oliveira of Brazil.

Boxer Vijender Singh took to Twitter and congratulated both the boxers for their achievement.

"Congratulations to #amitpanghal and #ManishKaushik both enter the semifinal's in world championship keep it up boys #BharatMataKiJai," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

