Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka receive cash prizes from Odisha CM on National Sports Day

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik honoured Commonwealth Games (CWG) medalists Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka with cash prizes during Biju Patnaik Sports Awards 2022 on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Monday.

Hockey player Amit Rohidas was awarded a cash prize of Rs 75 lakh for winning the silver medal with the Indian hockey team while Deep was honoured with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize for winning bronze at CWG 2022.

Indian athletes Dutee Chand, Shravani Nanda and Dinesh Kumar also received Rs 7.5 lakh for participating in the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

Biju Patnaik Award for Lifetime Achievement in Promotion of Sports & Games was given to former Odia cricketer, Debasis Mohanty. He was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for his immense contribution to Odisha sports.

Chess player Padmini Rout was felicitated and received Rs 7.5 lakh for participation in FIDE (The International Chess Federation) Chess Olympiad, which was organized in India from July 28 to August 09.



Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Best Contribution to Sports & Games has been awarded to SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) Rourkela Steel Plant for continuously encouraging athletes and contributing to their growth.

Sports Journalist Benudhar Das received the Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism.

Pratap Tarei & Subhashree Rout received Biju Patnaik Bravery Award for their humane act & selfless courage.

The event was organized to felicitate sportspersons, coaches and other people linked to sporting activities on National Sports Day.

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player. (ANI)

