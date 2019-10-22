Opening ceremony of World Military Games
Anandan Gunasekaran bags two gold medals for India at the World Military Games

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:06 IST

By Ravi Jalhotra
Wuhan [China], Oct 22 (ANI): Para-Athlete Anandan Gunasekaran on Tuesday bagged two gold medals for the Indian contingent in the ongoing World Military Games here in Wuhan, China.
He won the first gold in the disabled men's 100m IT1 event and won another gold in the disabled men's 400m IT1 event.
Gunasekaran had completed the 100m IT1 race in just 12 seconds.
Talking to ANI about his medal win, Gunasekaran dedicated the laurel to his children. He also said that his next target is to bring the medal for the country in the Paralympic Games.
In 2008, he lost one of his legs while serving in the LOC.
He had managed to win one gold and one silver in the last edition of the World Military Games.
In the competition, Indian gymnasts are also hoping to win medals for the country.
Talking to ANI Yogeshwar Singh had said: "There has been a lot of improvement in the infrastructure which has benefited us tremendously. But the need of the time is sports science so that we can do better in gymnastics. As far as infrastructure is concerned it matches international levels."
He was hopeful that the team would qualify for the final and get a medal.
"We got good exposure ahead of Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. We have competed against better teams. We will win medals in upcoming events. The future of gymnastics is bright," he added.
Earlier on in the Military Games, Indian boxers won four medals.
India is participating in nine sporting events in the competition. (ANI)

