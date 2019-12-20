Andhra Pradesh tops in organising 'Fit India school week'

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has topped the charts in organising the Fit India week as 13,839 schools took part in the state.

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh took the second and third place with 1,967 and 1,504 schools respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid a foundation to the Fit India movement which was launched on August 29 this year. In his radio show 'Man Ki Baat' on November 24, PM Modi urged all the schools to celebrate Fit India week in December and get themselves enrolled in the Fit India star rankings.

More than 21,000 schools have received Fit India flag.

Currently, the Fit India Flag has been obtained by 21,344 schools.

Andhra Pradesh also leads this movement with a whopping 8,117 - the highest number of Fit India-ranked schools across India. It is followed by Karnataka with 5,989 schools.

The Fit India school week has so far been organized by 26,845 schools.

During this week, various activities like Yoga, free-hand exercises, sports competitions, painting competitions, and essay and debate competitions on fitness were organised by the schools to emphasise on the importance of fitness.

The Fit India School ranking system is the first-ever fitness rating for schools introduced in India. Under this, the schools are given a Fit India flag and 3-star and 5-star rating, depending on the fitness levels of the students and teachers, infrastructure available and their participation in fitness activities.

Obtaining Fit India Flag is precondition for getting Fit India school ranking. (ANI)

