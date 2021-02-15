Andhra's Reddy, Maharashtra's Pratik power their teams into semis of KKFI's 2021 Super League Kho Kho Championship

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): A brilliant performance from Andhra Pradesh's A Siva Nagi Reddy and West Bengal's Avik Singha helped Jaguars clinched a crucial four points win against Ninjas in their final pool match as Jaguars progressed into the semi-finals of the KKFI's 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Reddy pulled off an all-round show as Singha stood tall in the defence. Reddy spent 2 minutes and 35 seconds defending before chasing down two more points for the team. Singha too chipped in the defence and showed great skills for three minutes and five seconds.

Cheetahs joined Jaguars in the last-four stage from Pool A in the tournament which is organised by KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho as part of the first-ever scientific national camp. While from Pool B, Pahadi Billas and Panthers progressed into the semi-finals.



Earlier in the Pool B match, Pahadi Billas clinched a dominating 20-point win against Sharks. Mahesh Shinde and captain Pratik Waikar were the key performers in the massive 50-30 win. The duo displayed a solid all-around show as Shinde defended for 1 min and 20 seconds and chased down 10 points, Wazir Waikar spent one minute and 50 seconds in defence and grabbed eight points in the chase.

Meanwhile, in the women's tournament, Panthers extended their unbeaten run and registered their third successive win over Cheetahs. Haryana's Bindu secured 10 points in the chase as Panthers sealed the match 34-32. With this victory, Panthers secured the title of the tournament with an unassailable 3-0 lead and still a game to play.

The on-going tournament is part of the player evaluation process implemented by KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho's (UKK) post the first-ever scientific training camp. The semi-finals and final will take place on Monday. (ANI)

