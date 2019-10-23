World Military Games
World Military Games

Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai bags third gold for India at World Military Games

Ravi Jalhotra | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:59 IST

By Ravi Jalhotra
Wuhan [China], Oct 23 (ANI): Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai on Wednesday bagged the third gold medal for India in the ongoing World Military Games here at Wuhan, China.
He won the gold in disabled men's shotput IT1 event and he finished with a score of 12.76.
Carlos Felipa of Peru finished with at the second position with a score of 10.76 while the Netherlands' Severs Robert ended up at the third place with a score of 9.93.
Speaking to ANI, Pillai said: It is a very proud moment for me, I did not play to my potential, but I was still able to come away with a medal. I will now prepare for the Paralympics. The army training centre in Pune helped me a lot to enhance my skills. I lost one of my legs during the landsliding in 2012. I initially use to lose heart at my disability, but I was able to develop a positive outlook towards life and now I am here".
On Tuesday, Anandan Gunasekaran had bagged two gold medals for the Indian contingent in the ongoing World Military Games.
He won the first gold in the disabled men's 100m IT1 event and won another gold in the disabled men's 400m IT1 event. Gunasekaran had completed the 100m IT1 race in just 12 seconds.
Talking to ANI about his medal win, Gunasekaran dedicated the laurel to his children. He also said that his next target is to bring the medal for the country in the Paralympic Games.
In 2008, he lost one of his legs while serving in the LOC. He had managed to win one gold and one silver in the last edition of the World Military Games. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:57 IST

When Bangladesh PM has given consent, don't see how players...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the 39th BCCI president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her presence for the second Test at Eden Gardens and said he does not see any reason why Bangladesh

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:28 IST

December 18 confirmed as new date for 'El Clasico' match

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday confirmed December 18 as the new date for the 'El Clasico' match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:18 IST

Shrimant Jha seeks visa help from Kiren Rijiju, Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Wednesday reached out to the Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for visa help to participate in the upcoming Para Arm-wrestling World Championship, scheduled to take place in Romania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:54 IST

We will make sure cricketers are at ease to play game: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he would make sure that cricketers are at ease to play the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:51 IST

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI's two-day vigilance seminar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day vigilance seminar on Preventive Vigilance & Integrity, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:50 IST

Office bearers of BCCI revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed the names of office-bearers who are tasked with taking the state of sports to a higher scale in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:48 IST

P Kashyap crashes out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the French Open after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in the first round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:34 IST

Virat Kohli is most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said India skipper Virat Kohli is the most important man in the team and he will be supported by the board in every possible way.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:30 IST

As BCCI boss, Ganguly wears Team India blazer which he got on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly wore the blazer that he received on becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Champions don't finish that easily: Ganguly on Dhoni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday shed light on wicket-keeper MS Dhoni's future in the side and said he would communicate with the Ranchi born star to handle the matt

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:46 IST

We are committed to ensuring that sports is corruption free: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is committed to ensuring that sports is corruption-free and above favouritism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he was 'very fortunate' to be in a position where he can make a change.

Read More
iocl