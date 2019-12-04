Annu Raj Singh, Gauri Sheoran add medals to India's tally in SAG

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 4 (ANI): India's Annu Raj Singh and Gauri Sheoran won a gold and a silver medal respectively in Sports Pistol - Women's in the ongoing South Asian Games (SAG) here on Wednesday.

Singh won two gold medals for India from individual as well as group events which took place at the Shooting Complex in Satdobato.

"I am very happy, last South Asian Games I won Silver medal in individual event but this time I got the Gold, so I am very happy about it. Now I have got national level championship coming in the month only so I will be training for that," Singh told ANI.

Following Singh's win, Sheoran bagged a silver medal for India in the women's individual category.

"In 2020, Olympics is going to take place in Tokyo so the preparations are on for that. I am training hard and I am putting in hours of training -- physical fitness, mental training -- because everything is very important to achieve that," Sheoran said.

India have so far won 23 gold medals in the SAG. (ANI)

