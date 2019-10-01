Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.
With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani.
"New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.
In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups." (ANI)
Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
