Representative image
Representative image

Anthoine Hubert passes away after high-speed collision on race track

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): F2 driver Anthoine Hubert passed away on Saturday after a high-speed collision on lap two of the Formula two feature race at the Belgian Grand Pix.
"The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season," FIA said in a Facebook post.
"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre. As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35," the statement added.
Hubert had struck a barrier and was then crashed into by Juan Manuel Correa. It was then that the race was stopped as officials attended both the drivers.
"The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liege hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available," the FIA said.
"The driver of car #20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre. The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident," it added.
The 22-year-old Hubert was a Renault development driver from Lyon. He had managed to win two races in his debut F2 season. (ANI)

