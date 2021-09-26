Anthony Joshua believes he could still fight Tyson Fury without world titles

London [UK], September 26 (ANI): British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua believes a fight against compatriot Tyson Fury could still happen in the future, even without his world titles, after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ukrainian Usyk won by margins of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to take Joshua's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts after a quite superb display.

Joshua pointed that he can fight Fury or Deontay Wilder, with or without his world titles.



"The road to undisputed and all that stuff, it's good," said Joshua at the post-fight press conference as per Sky Sports.

"As I said, I'll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts," he added. "The belts are fun. It's great, it's legacy. But with or without the belts, I'll fight whoever. The road to undisputed is a nice title to have and a nice title to chase."

"But would you still watch it, without the belts? That's the main thing - is you've got two competitive fighters in the ring from UK soil, that just want to go toe-to-toe," the 31-year-old pointed.

Notably, Usyk was an undisputed world champion at cruiserweight before moving up a weight division two years ago. He now has a 19-0 record, and a unification fight with the winner of next month's WBC title bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury awaits.

This was an 11th consecutive world heavyweight title fight for Joshua who slips to 24-2. (ANI)

