Anurag Thakur hails 'amazing' Avani Lekhara for bagging bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur praised Avani Lekhara after the Indian shooter won her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Avani won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. She had won gold earlier this week.

"India's Golden Girl - Amazing Avani !!!@AvaniLekhara has been absolutely awesome at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics by winning her 2nd medal! History has been made! Bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lauded Avani for creating history for India at the Paralympics.

"A proud moment as @AvaniLekhara has won her spectacular 2nd medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. She won Bronze medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 and created a history for India," Rijiju tweeted.

With this win, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani on Monday had created history by winning a gold medal. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal.

Avani had finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. (ANI)