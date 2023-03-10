Anurag Thakur launches Khelo India Dus ka Dum event in grand opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the Khelo India Dus ka Dum event in a mega opening ceremony at the JLN Stadium here on Friday morning.

The tournament, organized as a part of the International Women's Day 2023 celebrations, kicked off simultaneously in over 50 cities of the country today, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Riding on the success of the multiple Khelo India women's leagues happening across the country for several months, the Dus ka Dum initiative will provide even more exposure to thousands of women nationwide. There will be close to 15,000 athletes participating in the tournament in more than 50 cities located across 26 states of India from March 10 to 31 in a total of 10 sports. A total of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned by the Government of India for this event, the release said.



Also present in the grand launch of the event on Friday morning were Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority, and other dignitaries from the Union Sports Ministry and SAI. The opening ceremony was also attended by almost 2000 women athletes, comprising Khelo India Dus ka Dum participants as well as campers.

"Hai dum to Badhao Kadam is the tagline of the Khelo India Dus ka Dum event and it is another major step we have taken to empower women through sports," mentioned Thakur.

"SAI's endeavour to organize Women's Leagues across 14 sports all over the country for many months has given the opportunity to 20,000 strong women athletes to get the exposure and empowerment they need. I am also happy to state that these leagues have found profound success," the Union Minister added.

Citing examples of elite athletes like Mary Kom and PV Sindhu, Thakur said, "From Mary Kom to Lovlina to Nikhat and PV Sindhu to Saina Nehwal, these girls have given their all to bring glory to India time and again. Now tournaments like these will give rise to more such superstars. We are doing everything to provide the best of tournaments and playfields, now it's time for all the women to show their mettle."

One of the major highlights of the opening ceremony was Thakur flagging off the event alongside Sakshi, an 8-year-old track and field athlete from Delhi, who is one of the youngest participants of the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event. The list of sports which will be featuring include Kho-kho, Swimming, Athletics, Wushu, Archery, Fencing, Judo, Weightlifting, Hockey and Yogasana. (ANI)

