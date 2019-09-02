India rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela
India rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela

Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar hand India fourth gold medal in Rio Shooting World Cup

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Apurvi Chandela partnered with Deepak Kumar to hand India its fourth gold medal on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
This win has ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year including the lone ISSF Junior World Cup.
Apurvi and Deepak outclassed the Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in a one-sided final.
India won eight of the 11 single-shot duels between the teams.
After comfortably getting through round one of qualification, the pair of Apurvi and Deepak topped the board after 20 individual shots in round two, featuring the top eight teams from the previous round.
Their total of 419.1 enabled them to get straight into the gold medal match where they found themselves against the Chinese pair who had come in second with 418.7.
Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar, who won the previous two World Cup editions of the same event, also managed to pick up a bronze medal.
Anjum and Divyansh shot 418.0 to place fourth and qualified for the bronze medal match against the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Peter Sidi, who shot 418.6 to finish third.
They won their bronze-medal match against the Hungarians with relative ease, chalking out a 16-10 result.
The first to 16 points wins in the matches and the same format will be used in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
India now has a total of four gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of seven medals in the Rio world cup with just the 10M Mixed Team Air Pistol event left.
No other team has more than a single gold so far in the tournament and therefore India is sure to finish as table-toppers. (ANI)

