Apurvi Chandela expresses gratitude to Abhinav Bindra for sharing insights from his journey

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela on Saturday expressed gratitude to Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for sharing "fine detailed insights" from his journey.

Chandela in a tweet said, "Thank you so much for the fine detailed insights from your journey. Hope to make the best of it."



Earlier on Wednesday, Bindra shared a picture with Chandela and conveyed best wishes to the young shooter on her road to Tokyo Olympics 2020.

He further said if any Indian athlete wishes to meet him then he is just a message away.

"It was a pleasure to interact with @apurvichandela on her road to Tokyo! I shared my experiences with her and wish her the very very best. In case any Indian athlete headed to Tokyo wants to interact with me I'm a message away!!" Bindra said.

Chandela won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF World Cup in Munich after registering a score of 251 in May earlier this year.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 24 to August 9. (ANI)

