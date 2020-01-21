Apurvi Chandela wins gold in 10m air rifle event at Meyton Cup

Innsbruck [Austria], Jan 21 (ANI): Shooter Apurvi Chandela on Tuesday won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle event in the ongoing Meyton Cup in Austria.

Chandela shot a score of 251.4 to take the top medal in the event.

"Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete @apurvichandela for winning the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle at the Meyton Cup in Austria with a score of 251.4. #TOPSAthlete @anjum_moudgil won the bronze with a score of 229," SAI Media tweeted.



Fellow Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil bagged the bronze medal as she shot a score of 229.

In the men's 10m air rifle event, Divyansh Singh Panwar bagged the gold medal while Deepak Kumar had to settle for a bronze. (ANI)

