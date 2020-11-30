Archer Kapil tests positive for COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kapil, who is part of the National Archery camp has tested positive for coronavirus.

National Archery camp is underway at Army Sports Institute, Pune.



The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in a press release, said that Kapil is "asymptomatic and being monitored by a medical team."

The release said that Kapil was on 18 days leave and was tested on arrival upon his rejoining the camp as per the standard operating procedure established by the SAI.

"He was in quarantine and had not come into contact with any other campers," the statement read. (ANI)

