Archery Association of India releases list of nominated candidates for various posts

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Arjun Munda and BVP Rao are in the race to become the president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) as the body on Wednesday released the list of validly nominated candidates.

Munda is from the Jharkhand Archery Association while Rao is from Archery Association of Assam.

Apart from the presidential post, AAI also revealed the names of nominated candidates for the other posts such as Senior Vice President, Vice President, Secretary-General, Joint Secretary and Treasurer.

Pramod Chandurkar and Maha Singh have been nominated for the post of Secretary-General while for the post of Senior Vice President, GA Ibopishak Sharma and Capt. Abhimanyu Sindhu have been nominated.

For the post of Vice President, 11 candidates have been nominated and 10 candidates have been nominated for the post of Joint Secretary.

Samikhya Nanda Das and Rajendar Singh Tomar have been nominated for the post of Treasurer. (ANI)

