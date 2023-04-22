Archery World Cup Stage 1: Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinches gold in women's individual compound, mixed team competitions

Antalya [Turkey], April 22 (ANI): At the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday, Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medals in the women's individual compound and mixed team competitions.

In the championship match, Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Colombia's Sara Lopez 149-146 to take first place. To get to the final, she overcame Britain's Ella Gibson, the No. 1 player in the world, 148-146, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and partner Ojas Pravin Deotale won the compound mixed team competition by defeating Chen Yi Hsuan and Chem Chieh Lun of Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the final match.

The Indian compound mixed archery team nearly missed tying the world record by one point, scoring 159 out of a possible 160.

India won its second gold medal in a World Cup for the mixed team compound competition. In Paris in 2022, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won the first gold medal.



Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Switzerland's Myriam Hasler in the preliminary round, advancing her to the solo final. She then defeated Ana Sofa Hernandez Jeon of Mexico and Danelle Lutz of the United States in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Tanja Gellenthien of Denmark in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Tuesday's qualification round for the women's compound event saw Jyothi Surekha Vennam tie the world record. She obtained a score of 713 out of 720, matching the record set by Colombia's Sara Lopez in 2015.

The Indian team defeated Malaysia's Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 157-154 in the semifinals.

Prior to that, France and Luxembourg were defeated by Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale, who had a bye into the first round after qualifying as the second seeds.

On Sunday, India has a chance to take home the third gold medal of the competition. The Chinese three of Li Zhongyuan, Wei Shaoxuan, and Qi Xiangshuo will compete against the Indian men's recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tarundeep Rai for the gold medal.

The semi-finals of the men's recurve individual event will also feature Dhiraj Bommadevara. (ANI)

