Arjun Bhati contributes Rs 76 lakhs to PM-CARES fund through several initiatives

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Wednesday said that he has managed to contribute Rs 76 lakhs to the PM-CARES fund through various initiatives to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Bhati started an initiative called #ContributewithArjun and said 202 people contributed through his initiative. Earlier, he had also donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018.

"I have been able to contribute 76 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund thorugh my trophies, shoes, grandmother's pension and with everyone's help who came forward to donate through my initiative #ContributeWithArjun," Bhati said.

As the coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, Bhati then urged people to follow all the guidelines put in place by the government.

"As the COVID-19 is still spreading, so I urge every one of you to take precautions and follow all the guidelines," he said. (ANI)

