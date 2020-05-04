Arjun Bhati starts 'my time initiative' to encourage people to donate to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati has started a "my time initiative" to encourage people to donate to the PM CARES Fund to aid the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-year-old revealed that the campaign will involve him playing golf with people and asking them to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Bhati urged people to join his initiative as the country needs assistance from its citizens.

"During these times of coronavirus crisis, I want to donate my time for the well being of the country. I will play a round of golf with some people. I will invite some people for food at my place and thank them personally for all the donations they will make. I want you all to join this initiative as the country needs it. My time initiative plan's target is to collect around Rs 30 lakh and donate it to the PM CARES Fund. I have already collected Rs seven lakh in two days," Bhati told ANI.

"Please help in this initiative as your small contribution can make a big difference. After India will be declared coronavirus free, I will host people and thank them personally for their contribution," he added.

Earlier, he donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018.

Prior to that, he had donated Rs 4.30 Lakh after giving away his 102 trophies to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

Among them is Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who had pledged Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

