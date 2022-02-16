Arjun Maini to race with Mercedes AMG in DTM

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): After a successful rookie season in Germany's premier racing series, Arjun Maini will look to build on his solid foundation as he joins the team that brought 2021 champion, Maximillian Gotz, to the title.



The 2021 season marked a new chapter in Maini's life, as the Omega Seiki Mobility-backed racing driver became the first Indian to compete in the German Championship. Maini demonstrated incredible one-lap speed, finishing in the top five in several practices and qualifying sessions, and his perseverance was ultimately rewarded with a fine second place in the season-ending race at the Norisring.

"I'm thrilled to be joining HRT. Having achieved the majority of my goals in 2021, I'm better prepared to face the challenges of the upcoming season, and my goal is to become the first Indian race winner in DTM," said Maini.



"Given the Haupt Racing Team's pedigree, I believe we can mount a series fight for a top-five finish in the championship, with the objective being to accumulate as many podiums and wins as possible," he added.





The DTM series was revitalized when it switched to the GT3 regulations in 2021, with a slew of supercar manufacturers joining its ranks. This included the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi to name a few. The new format also ensured that the championship remained one of the most competitive racing classes outside of Formula 1, with current Williams driver Alex Albon competing alongside former stars such as Lucas di Grassi, Timo Glock, and Markus Winkelhock in a sprint format that captivated audiences from around the globe.



Despite the influx of new manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz maintained its dominance, with the Stuttgart-based behemoth winning both the Manufactures' and Drivers' titles in 2021. In fact, Mercedes' continued support is a testament to Maini's performances in 2021, with the championship winners offering the Indian the opportunity to compete with one of their flagship teams in the form of HRT.



After only a few days of testing in 2021, Maini has had a much more structured off-season, with the Indian currently racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Maini, who is sharing the car with team owner Herbert Haupt is currently in the UAE competing in all four rounds of the championship and is the team's lead qualifier.



The Indian will also contest the preseason tests in his official DTM Mercedes AMG car prior to the season opener in Portimao, Portugal, between April 30 and May 1, 2022. (ANI)

