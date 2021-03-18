Arm wrestlers to clash ahead of Vijender Singh's bout in Goa

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Swen Entertainment in partnership with IOS Sports and Entertainment is set to bring Asia's biggest Arm Wrestling tournament, The Pro Panja League to Goa on Friday. The Pro Panja Mega Matches-2 will be held just before the main event fight between Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.

The Pro Panja matches will be an absolute treat for sports fans as they will get a chance to watch some of the best arm wrestlers take on each other along with a professional boxing bout featuring Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh.



Vijender Singh, who was present as a special guest for the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League which took place at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi in February 2020, said, "I hadn't seen anything of that magnitude done in the sport of arm wrestling. It's a highly entertaining and interesting sport. This is a new type of sport and there's a lot of potential in this sport. You can do this event in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and it will be a huge success. I had goosebumps watching the event and big credits to Parvin Bhai for his vision in taking the sport to this level."

The Pro Panja League, which was billed as the Pro Panja Mega Matches-1, had a very successful event last month. The event featured the best arm wrestlers in the country in their respective weight categories. The Pro Panja Mega Matches-1 had three titles on the line -- the specially-abled category, 80 kg category and the Mega Champion belt where 100kgs champion Sunil Kumar defeated 100kgs plus champion Dilshad MA. A total of nine bouts were contested in the Pro Panja Mega Matches-1.

The event will also feature the Under-65 kg Champ Chetna Sharma, who will take on second seed Parmpreet Kaur of Punjab who is fresh off a win over Delhi's Karishma Kapoor at Pro Panja Mega Match-1. (ANI)

