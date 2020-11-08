Army organises first girls football match after Covid-19 in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Army organised first girls football match aimed to revive sports activities after the COVID-19 hiatus in Kashmir.

For the promotion of sports activities including girls' soccer, the first football match was played after the pandemic in the Valley. For months, schools and colleges were closed which resulted in students having mental stress. So to create a friendly atmosphere for sports activities including girls' football in collaboration with Delhi Public School (DPS) was played between Delhi Public School and Real Kashmir.



"I am thankful to everyone who has participated in this event, we have been actively organising different events for different sports, the major objective behind this match is to promote football in Kashmir and to promote it between girls. Last week, we organised an adventure camp, when I talked to the girls, they all told me that these activities help them to release stress, kids are becoming dependent on social media, these type of activities help in maintaining the balance," Major General, Rajiv Chauhan (Commander Sub Area) told reporters.

The match was organised by authorities properly with Covid protocols as girls enjoyed a lot and demanded more such initiatives to promote football among girls of the valley.

"The basic theme of our school is 'girl should be given importance'. Every day at 8 am, girls come to practice which is remarkable. We recently started cycle club, the very first day we got 68 entries. So, there is a lot of sport which is lacking. We are now building a sports academy," Vijay Dhar, President of DPS School, said. (ANI)

