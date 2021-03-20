Army organises Inter School Girls Volleyball C'ship in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Torna Battalion of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Pir Panjal Brigade, recently organised the Inter School Girls Volleyball Championship in Baramulla.

The event, which was conducted in alliance with local school authorities and civil administration, saw participation of five schools of Boniyar area of Baramulla district as more than 50 female students participated in the championship. The matches were conducted over two days.

At the culmination of the event, a felicitation ceremony was organised where both players and spectators expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army for conducting the event and hoped that more such events are conducted in the coming days.



"Five teams participated in this tournament from different zones. In this event, they participated in their first competition after the schools reopened. Girls were happy to resume the sports activities after more than a year. I hope these events will continue in the future," co-organiser of the championship, Aquib Ahmad, told ANI.

"We want more girls should get the opportunity to play sports. I want to thank my teachers, coaches and the Indian Army," one of the participants said.

"I thank the organisers for creating such a platform for us to shine in the field of sports," added another. (ANI)

