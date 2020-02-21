Army Red team lifts National Ice Hockey Championship title

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): In a nail-biting encounter, Indian Army Red Ice hockey team, comprising of players from the Ladakh Scouts Regiment, won the 9th National Ice Hockey Championship beating the ITBP team 6-5 in a close match on Friday.

Both teams showcased high quality technical skill and game control, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. However, the Army Red team managed to win the game in a closely fought final.

A total of 12 teams, namely Maharashtra, Haryana, Ladakh UT, Chandigarh UT, ITBP, and the Army, participated in the championship conducted by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI).

The 'Army BLUE' team also put forth a noteworthy performance clinching the Bronze Medal. (ANI)

