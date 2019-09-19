Arthi Arun wins five gold medals in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

Newfoundland and Labrador [Canada], Sept 19 (ANI): Chennai-based powerlifter Arthi Arun has won five gold medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships 2019.

She has won the medals in the 72 kg category. She is also the current Asian Powerlifting Gold Medalist and National Champion.

The championship began from September 15 and will conclude on September 21.

A total of 28 members from India are taking part in the competition.

Arun had to face opponents from hosts Canada, England and Wales, Sri Lanka and Australia.

The achievement in the Commonwealth Championships is considered to be the gateway to World Powerlifting Championship.

Arun is the only player from Tamil Nadu in the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Championship. (ANI)

