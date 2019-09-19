Powerlifter Arthi Arun (File image)
Powerlifter Arthi Arun (File image)

Arthi Arun wins five gold medals in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:37 IST

Newfoundland and Labrador [Canada], Sept 19 (ANI): Chennai-based powerlifter Arthi Arun has won five gold medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships 2019.
She has won the medals in the 72 kg category. She is also the current Asian Powerlifting Gold Medalist and National Champion.
The championship began from September 15 and will conclude on September 21.
A total of 28 members from India are taking part in the competition.
Arun had to face opponents from hosts Canada, England and Wales, Sri Lanka and Australia.
The achievement in the Commonwealth Championships is considered to be the gateway to World Powerlifting Championship.
Arun is the only player from Tamil Nadu in the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Championship. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:50 IST

Not easy to change rules, instructed office to make an exception: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that it is not easy to change rules, yet he made an exception to help powerlifter Deepthika Puthran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:15 IST

Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan to go ahead as planned

Dubai [UAE], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricket team's tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:17 IST

Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for 12 months

Dubai [UAE], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya was on Thursday banned from bowling for 12 months following an independent assessment of his action by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:00 IST

FIFA rankings: India drops one spot to 104th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 19 (ANI): The Indian football team has dropped one spot to 104 in the latest FIFA rankings which were revealed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Hopeful of good performance from entire team, says Sushma Verma

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between Board President's XI and South Africa women's team, skipper Sushma Verma on Thursday said that she is hopeful of a good performance from the entire side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:27 IST

Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships (WWC) and securing a berth for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:40 IST

Ankur Mittal lashes out at lack of facilities in Karni Singh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former world number one double trap shooter Ankur Mittal lashed out at the facilities of the Karni Singh shooting range for shotgun shooters and also criticised the criteria of awarding Khel Ratna on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:36 IST

Bajrang Punia secures Olympic berth, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 19 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:09 IST

Journey back into the team has been a long, hard one: Sushila...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who has cemented her place as a regular in the women's national hockey team has said that making a comeback into the side after her injury was a long and hard one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:49 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Read More
iocl