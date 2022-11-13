Asian Airgun C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins gold in women's 10 m air-rifle category

Daegu [South Korea], November 12 (ANI): Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh defeated South Korea's Eunyoung Cho to clinch a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle category at the ongoing Asian Airgun Championship being held in Daegu, South Korea on Saturday.

Mehuli Ghosh, who won silver in the 2018 Youth Olympics, finished behind Cho in the ranking round with a score of 261.1. The South Korean was a table-topper with a score of 262.5, as per Olympics.com. However, the Indian shooter won the gold medal match 16-12.

The former world number 1 and Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan was disappointing as she finished in the sixth positon in the ranking round.

This championship features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.

In the junior women's 10 m air rifle event, Tilottama Sen and Nancy gave India a 1-2 finish.



Nancy (261.4) was the table-topper in ranking round with Tilottama (260.4) coming in second to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash. In the medal match, Tilottama came out on top by 17-11 to win the gold while Nancy settled for silver.

Earlier, in the junior men's 10m air rifle final at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar took home the gold medal.

Divyansh Singh Panwar defeated Seungho Bang of South Korea in the championship match 17-9 after dominating the ranking round with 260.7 points. Bang qualified for the two-man final after Panwar in the ranking rounds with 260.1 points, while Sri Karthik Sabari Raj finished third and won the bronze with 258.8 points.

After collecting 262.4 points in the ranking round and placing first alongside Hajun Park of South Korea in the senior men's 10m air rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav advanced to the final.

In the end, Kiran Ankush Jadhav finished in second place after losing to Hajun Park 16-10. Arjun Babuta came in seventh with 154 points, while Rudrankksh Patil came in fourth with 260.2 points.

The championship started on November 9 and will go on till November 19. (ANI)

