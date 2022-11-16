Asian Airgun C'ship: Shiva Narwal clinches gold in 10m air pistol

Daegu [South Korea], November 15 (ANI): Shiva Narwal won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday, continuing India's gold blitz at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea.

In the gold medal match, Shiva Narwal defeated Daehun Park of South Korea 17-13 to take the top spot on the podium.

Shiva Narwal had earlier won the ranking round with a score of 253.7, beating out Daehun Park, who had a score of 250.2 as per the Olympics website.

Vijayveer Sidhu of India, a two-time junior world champion in the 25-meter standard pistol, won the bronze after placing third with a score of 248.00 in the ranking round.

Meanwhile, the junior 10m air pistol competitors from the nation outperformed their seniors, winning both the gold and silver.



After defeating Samrat Rana 17-13 in the championship match, Sagar Dangi took home the gold. Samrat Rana, however, had finished first in the ranking match with a score of 253.7. Sagar Dangi finished in second place with 248.6 points.

Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan, who placed third in the ranking round with a score of 248.0, completed the podium.

Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, and Amit Sharma of India's men's youth 10m air pistol team defeated a Korean team 16-8 to win the event's gold medal later in the day.

India won its fourth gold medal of the day in the women's 10m air pistol youth competition as Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi, and Harnavdeep Kaur defeated yet another Korean trio 16-10 in the final.

At the Daegu International Shooting Range, there are junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol competitions as part of the airgun shooting championship. (ANI)

