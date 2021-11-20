Asian Archery C'ships: Arjun Munda felicitates national archery players

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Archery President Arjun Munda on Saturday welcomed the national archery players who returned after winning the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka.

Speaking to ANI, the president said, "We welcome our champions today and we wish them all the luck to do better in the upcoming games. Our archers did well in the Asian Archery Championships 2021 and made India proud. We will ensure that in future also, many should come up and play for the country."

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also playing a vital role in the development of these players and setting up a sports culture, which will be beneficial for our country," he added.



Meanwhile, the world record holder in the cadet league, Parneet Kaur also said that wishes to play the Asian Games and later at the Paris Olympics.

"I create a world record in the cadet league and now my main focus is on the Asian games. Even though India failed to get any medal in archery at big events, I trust that the youngsters will do well and garb medal for the country in the upcoming days, said Parneet Kaur.

India's campaign at Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh ended with seven medals. (ANI)

