Asian Archery C'ships: Indian recurve teams settle for silver

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 19 (ANI): Indian recurve women's and men's team settled for silver on Friday after losing to Koreans in their respective finals in the Asian Archery Championships 2021 here at Dhaka.

In the women's recurve final, India's Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan lost to the South Korean team of Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin, and Lim Haejin. Koreans defeated the Indian trio by 6-0.



In the men's recurve final, the Korean trio of Leo Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong, and Han Woo Tack defeated the Indian team of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil by 6-2.

In the bronze medal match, the mixed recurve team of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil clinched bronze after a 6-0 win against Uzbekistan.

With that bronze, India's campaign at Asian Archery Championships 2021 ended with seven medals. (ANI)

