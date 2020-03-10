Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers: Pooja Rani settles for silver

Amman [Jordan], Mar 10 (ANI): Boxer Pooja Rani on Tuesday had to settle for a bronze medal after coming up short in the semi-final match of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

She was defeated by Li Qian of China in the women's semi-finals of the 75kg category.

Earlier in the day, Simranjit Kaur stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers and with this, assured herself of a silver medal.



She defeated Chinese Taipei's Shih-Yi Wu in the 60kg weight category semi-final.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal as she lost her semi-final match.

She was defeated by China's Yuan Chang in the semi-finals of the 51kg weight category.

While Vikas Krishnan stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Krishnan defeated Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Ablaikhan in the 69kg weight category.

On the other hand, Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Borgohain faced a 0-5 loss against China's Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category while Pangal was outclassed by China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

Simranjit, Mary Kom, Krishnan, Borgohain, and Panghal have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning respective quotas.

So far in the competition, Indian boxers have cemented eight Olympic quotas. (ANI)

