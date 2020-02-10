Asian Juniors and Cadets Fencing Championships postponed due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Fencing Confederation of Asia president Celso L Dayrit confirmed that the upcoming Asian Juniors and Cadets Fencing Championships has been postponed for after the Olympic Games, tentatively in August because of coronavirus.

Asian Juniors and Cadets Fencing Championships was scheduled in Jakarta, Indonesia from February 25 to March 5, 2020.

"We wish to inform you that the upcoming Asian Juniors and Cadets Fencing Championships scheduled in Jakarta Indonesia from February 25 to March 5 2020 will NOT be held and postponed for after the Olympic Games, tentatively in August," Dayrit said in a letter written to all fencing federations in Asia and Oceania.

"We have been in constant communication with the All Indonesian Fencing Association regarding the global health situation caused by the coronavirus and the risks in holding this competition involving young athletes. This is compounded by the ongoing travel restrictions and stringent quarantine regulations that may be imposed on certain people," the letter added.

Dayrit also said that they are in consultation with the International Fencing Federation (FIE) regarding the effects on the rankings of the junior fencers.

"We have also advised the International Fencing Federation and are in consultation with them regarding the effects on the FIE ranking of our Junior fencers. We will announce the measures to be approved by the FIE Executive Committee shortly on this matter," Dayrit said. (ANI)

